Fans waiting for the Gophers football team to kick off its 2024 season on Thursday night against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium will have to wait another hour.
Gophers kickoff vs. North Carolina postponed because of weather until 8 p.m.
St. Thomas also postponed its season opener against Sioux Falls until 8 p.m. The Tommies were scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Gophers officials announced at 3:45 p.m. that kickoff will be at 8:01 p.m. Central, one hour later that originally announced. The game still will be televised on FOX and broadcast on the Gopher Radio Network.
The decision to push back the Gophers’ starting time was made after consultation with the National Weather Service, the Big Ten and campus and city partners. Potentially severe weather is expected to impact the campus in the early evening. Fans are encouraged to take the necessary precautions needed prior to tonight’s game. Fans who are on campus may seek shelter inside Williams Arena or 3M Arena at Mariucci as needed. Premium gates to Huntington Bank Stadium will open at 5 p.m. and gates for the general public will open at 6:30 p.m.
If there are lightning strikes within 8 miles of the stadium, the game would be delayed an additional 30 minutes. Additional lightning strikes in the area would reset the clock to another 30 minutes before the game could either start or resume.
