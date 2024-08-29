Gophers kickoff vs. North Carolina postponed because of weather until 8 p.m.

The decision to push back the Gophers’ starting time was made after consultation with the National Weather Service, the Big Ten and campus and city partners. Potentially severe weather is expected to impact the campus in the early evening. Fans are encouraged to take the necessary precautions needed prior to tonight’s game. Fans who are on campus may seek shelter inside Williams Arena or 3M Arena at Mariucci as needed. Premium gates to Huntington Bank Stadium will open at 5 p.m. and gates for the general public will open at 6:30 p.m.