Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson will be without three potential starters this season for Wednesday's exhibition game St. Olaf at Williams Arena.

The Gophers already expect leading returner scorer Jamison Battle to miss the Nov. 7 opener against Western Michigan after recent foot surgery. Newcomers Dawson Garcia (muscle strain) and Braeden Carrington (ankle) were added to the injury list before Wednesday's game.

Battle's status is week-to-week. Garcia, a North Carolina transfer, and Carrington, a freshman from Park Center, are day-to-day with their recovery timetable, according to the team.

A 6-11 Prior Lake product, Garcia was the top candidate to replace Battle as the team's top player during the junior forward's absence to open the season. Carrington was competing for a starting spot in the backcourt.