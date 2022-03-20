If the Gophers men's hockey team wants to win the national championship, it'll have to knock out the defending champion — in its home state of Massachusetts.

The NCAA announced its 16-team men's hockey tournament field on Sunday, and the Gophers will be the No. 2 seed in the Worcester, Mass., Regional and will play Massachusetts, who won last year's national title in Pittsburgh. The Gophers and Minutemen will play at 5 p.m. Friday in a game televised by ESPNU. Western Michigan is the No. 1 seed in Worcester and will play Northeastern at 11 a.m. Friday. The regional championship is Sunday, and the winner advances to the Frozen Four on April 7 and 9 in Boston.

The Gophers will be joined in the tournament by the three Minnesota teams that advanced to last year's Frozen Four in Pittsburgh — semifinalists Minnesota State Mankato and Minnesota Duluth and national runner-up St. Cloud State.

Minnesota State (35-5), which edged Bemidji State 2-1 in an overtime that had to be finished twice after a delayed video review in the WCHA tournament final, is the No. 2 overall seed behind Michigan. The Mavericks are the top seed in the Albany, N.Y., Regional and will play No. 15 seed Harvard in the first round at 11 a.m. Thursday, while No. 2 seed North Dakota faces No. 3 Notre Dame in the other matchup at 5 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth (21-15-4) won the NCHC tournament championship on Saturday and rose to the No. 5 overall seed. The Bulldogs, who've advanced to four consecutive Frozen Fours, are the No. 2 seed in the Loveland, Colo., Regional and will play No. 12 Michigan Tech at 2 p.m. Thursday. Denver garnered the No. 1 seed for Loveland and will play Massachusetts-Lowell at 8 p.m.

St. Cloud State (18-14-4) is the No. 3 seed of the Allentown, Pa., Regional and will play No. 2 seed Quinnipiac at 7 p.m. Friday. Michigan, which beat the Gophers 4-3 for the Big Ten tournament championship on Saturday night, is the No. 1 seed in Allentown and will play No. 16 American International at 2 p.m. Friday.

Massachusetts won last year's NCAA title by defeating three Minnesota teams in order. After a 5-1 first-round win over Lake Superior State, the Minutemen dispatched Bemidji State 4-0 in the Bridgeport Regional final, edged Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime in the Frozen Four semifinals and beat St. Cloud State 5-0 for the championship.

This year, UMass (21-12-2) finished tied for second in Hockey East in the regular season, then edged Connecticut 2-1 in overtime in the conference tournament final on Saturday. Senior forward Bobby Trivigno leads the Minutemen in scoring with 46 points on 19 goals and 27 assists. Goalie Matt Murray is 20-11-2 with a 2.31 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and three shutouts. Forward Garrett Wait, a former Gopher from Edina, has 12 goals and 12 assists. He scored the overtime winner against UMD in last year's national semifinals.

The Gophers are 4-0 all-time against UMass and have not faced them in the NCAA tournament.