The backstory of Saturday night's Big Ten championship game between the Gophers and Michigan had a lot that a college hockey fan could want: a sold-out and raucous crowd of 10,774, the largest ever at 3M Arena at Mariucci; rosters featuring a combined 25 NHL draft picks, including nine first-rounders; two of the nation's most-storied programs that have a combined 14 NCAA championships.

And when Gophers center Jaxon Nelson took a pass from defenseman Jackson LaCombe, split the Michigan defense and scored on a backhander only 32 seconds into the game, the roar suggested a Minnesota party was just starting.

The Wolverines, though, had other ideas, knotting the score 45 seconds later, taking a lead late in the first period, building a three-goal lead and holding on for a 4-3 victory.

Down 4-1 late in the third, the Gophers got two extra-attacker goals from Matthew Knies with 58 and 6 seconds left, but it was too little, too late.

The conference tournament title gives Michigan the Big Ten's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, and the Wolverines (29-9-1) will be the No. 1 overall seed when the field is announced at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU. Brendan Brisson and Mackie Samoskevich each had a goal and an assist for Michigan, while goalie Erik Portillo made 25 saves.

The Gophers (24-12) couldn't add a second Big Ten banner after winning the regular-season crown, but they already had secured an NCAA spot. They'll be one of the four No. 2 seeds. Regionals will be played in Albany, N.Y., and Loveland, Colo., on Thursday and Saturday, and Allentown, Pa., and Worcester, Mass., on Friday and Sunday.

Fans barely had time to get in their seats before the Gophers and Michigan had traded goals. After Nelson's goal, two Wolverines first-round draft picks hooked up at 1:17 when Matty Beniers found Brisson alone by the net, and Brisson beat goalie Justen Close to tie the score.

Both teams kept up the fast pace in the first period, trading rushes up and down the ice. Portillo made back-to-back saves in tight against Grant Cruikshank and Jonny Sorenson at 6:10 and 6:14. Close followed at 7:49, denying Michael Pastujov. At 8:42, Aaron Huglen rang a shot off Portillo's mask after Rhett Pitlick had a takeaway in the Michigan zone.

At 12:26, the Wild had a 3-on-2 rush on which LaCombe tried to stickhandle the puck around Portillo, but the goalie made the save.

Michigan took a 2-1 lead at 17:51 of the first when Samoskevich beat Close on a sharp angle from the side of the net.

The Wolverines went on a power play at 18:21 when Knies was called for contact to the head. Close made a huge save on Nick Blankenburg in front of the crease. Minnesota killed the remainder of the penalty to start the second period.

Michigan increased its lead to 3-1 at 2:07 of the second when the Gophers were caught flat-footed at their blue line and gave up a 2-on-1 rush. Samoskevich fed Dylan Duke for the goal.

The Gophers took another penalty at 6:26 of the second when Tristan Broz got two minutes for boarding Pastujov, and Michigan made them pay when Kent Johnson beat Close after a cross-ice pass from Brisson.

At 7:00 of the third period, with Huglen already in the penalty box for interference, Nelson received a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking from behind. Fans, already irate with the officials for a lack of calls against Michigan, littered the ice with cups and bottles and had to be warned by the public address announcer. The Gophers killed the both 5-on-3 portion of the penalty and the remainder of the major.

The Gophers made a push late in the third, and Knies rang a shot off the crossbar with 5:54 left. Minnesota got 1:11 of a 5-on-3 power play with 1:44 left and pulled Close for an extra attacker. Knies beat Portillo with 58 seconds left, then again with 6 seconds to go.