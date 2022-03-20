BROOKINGS, S.D. – Haleigh Timmer scored 22 points and South Dakota State used a big third quarter to beat the Gophers 78-57 in the second round of the WNIT on Sunday at Frost Arena.

Gadiva Hubbard and Deja Winters had 11 points each for the Gophers, who finished their fourth season under coach Lindsay Whalen at 15-18. Kadi Sissoko had nine points, playing only 17 minutes while committing four fouls, while leading scorer Sara Scalia hit two first-quarter three pointers but was shut down from there, scoring eight points in 37 minutes on 3-for-14 shooting.

The Gophers trailed 33-30 at halftime, but the Jackrabbits (25-9), who shared the Summit League regular-season title with South Dakota, took control with a 26-10 edge in the third quarter. The Gophers shot 2-for-13 from the floor in the quarter and shot only 20-for-59 (33.9%) for the game.

Myah Selland added 18 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State, and Tylee Irwin had 13 points.