Brady Boyd, a true freshman wide receiver for the Gophers this season, has entered his name in the transfer portal, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Star Tribune on Thursday.
Boyd, who caught two passes for 18 yards this season, was a three-star recruit out of Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas. The 6-1, 185-pounder also had Power Five offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas, Texas Tech and Utah.
Boyd is the 10th Gophers player to enter his name in the transfer portal since training camp.
