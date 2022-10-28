The football programs at Minnesota and Rutgers, upon first glance, would seem to have little in common. Rutgers, based in Piscataway, N.J., is the easternmost team in the Big Ten, brought into the conference in 2014 largely because of its proximity to New York City. Minnesota, an original member of the Big Ten, is deep with the often-understated Midwestern sensibilities and traditions, quite the contrast to the brash East Coast.

Come Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, however, the Gophers and Scarlet Knights meet in a game featuring teams more alike than they're different and that have coaching staffs with several ties.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck served as Rutgers wide receivers coach under Scarlet Knights boss Greg Schiano from 2010-11. Fleck considers Schiano one of his mentors and is quick to say, "I went to Greg Schiano as a boy and left as a man.''

Schiano thought enough of Fleck to hire the then-30-year-old Northern Illinois assistant at Rutgers and take Fleck with him when he landed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching job. "I knew, heck, probably a day into his time here that he was going to be a head coach," Schiano said. "I could tell you countless stories of what a big difference he made in our program, both here and at Tampa."

Protege vs. mentor

Saturday's game will mark the first meeting with Fleck and Schiano on opposite sidelines, and it's an important contest for two teams carrying 4-3 overall records and 1-3 Big Ten marks. The Gophers started the season a dominant 4-0 against overmatched opponents but have lost three straight. Rutgers needs a win to close in on bowl eligibility since it has games remaining against Michigan, Penn State and Maryland.

There's similarity in style of play, too. Rutgers likes to run the ball, keep it away from the opponent and limit big plays on defense. The Scarlet Knights rank seventh nationally in total defense (283.9 yards allowed per game), while the Gophers are 12th (294.4). The Gophers are fifth in time of possession (34:29), while Rutgers is 16th (32:29).

"They're a lot better football team they were last year,'' Fleck said. "They're really good defensively, very aggressive.''

Schiano sees running back Mohamed Ibrahim as key to the Gophers offense and is impressed with how Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca uses his backs.

"Kirk Ciarrocca does a great job with that offense,'' he said. "Kirk knows exactly how to use a back like that and tie it into the RPO game. [Ibrahim] is really special. He can stick a foot in the ground and change direction as good as any back in the country.''

They know each other well

Ciarrocca served as Schiano's offensive coordinator at Rutgers from 2008-10, and he's just one of many coaching ties between the schools. Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi held the same position at Rutgers in 2014 and 2015. Scarlet Knights first-year defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak was Gophers safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator during four years in Minnesota. Gophers wide receivers coach Matt Simon and special teams coordinator Rob Wenger also coached at Rutgers.

It was Ciarrocca who helped Fleck land the wide receivers coaching job with the Scarlet Knights.

In 2010, agent Bryan Harlan suggested to Fleck that he apply for the Rutgers opening. First, though, Fleck had to meet with Ciarrocca. That happened during a coaches convention in Orlando, and Fleck was surprised by its brevity.

"Kirk was like, 'Hey, man, nice to meet you. I got about 10 minutes here. I'm taking my kids to Disney World. I told Greg that I'd meet with you and give him my thoughts.'

"I'm like, 'How am I gonna impress this guy in 10 minutes?' '' Fleck said.

Turns out, Ciarrocca gave Schiano a positive report on Fleck, who later met in person with Schiano and landed the job.

Twelve years later, they'll match wits on opposite sidelines.

"I'm proud of all those guys, but when it's time to compete, it's time to compete," Schiano said. "I know [Fleck] will be the same, and then after the game, we'll hug it out and keep moving forward.''