For Penn State, an East Division elimination game and the chance to upset mighty Ohio State. For Illinois, a chance to cement its status as West Division favorite. And for Michigan, a chance for revenge for a game Michigan State stole last year. Those are the key story lines this weekend as the Big Ten division races heat up. (Note: all games Saturday. … The Gophers-Rutgers pick will appear later in the week.)

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State, 11 a.m., Ch. 9

The Buckeyes have won five straight and nine of the past 10 against the Nittany Lions, though three of the past four in State College have been decided by seven points or fewer. Penn State keeps it close, but Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and his wideouts will be too much. Ohio State 34, Penn State 31.

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 5

This trip is no gimme for the Fighting Illini, who'll face a Huskers squad that's coming off a bye and threw a big scare into Purdue. Illinois 24, Nebraska 20.

Northwestern at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

The over-under on this game is 37½ points, and the Hawkeyes are favored by 10½. Both sound like way too much. Iowa 13, Northwestern 10.

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan, 6:30 p.m., Ch. 5

The Spartans have won 10 of the past 14 in this series, including 37-33 last year when they were outgained 406-196. The Wolverines will roll this time. Michigan 38, Michigan State 17.