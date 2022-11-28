Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who led Minnesota to a 23-16 victory at Wisconsin on Saturday, was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week for his performance against the Badgers.

Kaliakmanis, a redshirt freshman, completed 19 of 29 passes for a career-high 319 yards and two touchdowns at Camp Randall Stadium, rallying the Gophers from a 16-13 fourth-quarter deficit. Kaliakmanis connected with Le'Meke Brockington on a slant for a 45-yard touchdown pass with 3:40 to play for the decisive points. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Kaliakmanis led a drive that ended in Matthew Trickett's 27-yard field goal that tied the score 16-16. The Antioch, Ill., native was especially sharp in the fourth quarter, going 7-for-9 for 142 yards.

Sharing the freshman honor with Kaliakmanis is Purdue running back Devin Mockobee, who had 158 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in a 30-16 win over Indiana that clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game for the Boilermakers.

