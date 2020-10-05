The Gophers will be without leading returner Demetrius Douglas this season.

Douglas announced Monday on Twitter he will not play when the renewed Big Ten season begins Oct. 24. Douglas, who grew up in Wayzata and is the son of former Gopher and NFL receiver Omar Douglas, returned both punts and kickoffs and was also the first receiver rotated in last season, often for long third- and fourth-down attempts.

“The events of 2020 have given us all an opportunity to reflect and reground on our purpose and priorities,” Douglas wrote, adding he will graduate in December. “ … I prayed deeply on the right next step for me and decided that I would begin the transition to the next phase of my life’s journey.”

Douglas wrote that he came to this conclusion when the Big Ten canceled the season, and though the conference reversed that, Douglas decided to stay on with his plans for the future.