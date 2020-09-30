Rashod Bateman is back.

The star Gophers receiver will play this season, receiving an NCAA waiver to reinstate his remaining two years of eligibility after initially opting out to focus on the 2021 NFL Draft, where he is a projected first-round pick.

Bateman posted a video to social media announcing his return.

“These past few months have been uncertain and challenging,” Bateman said in the video. “ … And I feel the safest and the best place to move forward is here at the University of Minnesota.”

He also thanked athletic director Mark Coyle, coach P.J. Fleck and the NCAA for allowing him to compete again with “his brothers.” Bateman also added he would change his jersey from No. 13 to No. 0, conveying a message of zero tolerance for racism.

The reigning Big Ten Receiver of the Year caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a sophomore and was a key cog in the Gophers offense. His return solidifies the Gophers, who finished last season 11-2, as contenders in the Big Ten West.

Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman

Bateman chose not to play in the fall 2020 season back in early August because of coronavirus concerns. The conference later canceled and then reinstated the season, to start Oct. 24. Bateman had to go through the Student-Athlete Reinstatement process with the NCAA to regain his eligibility, which ended when he signed with an agent and took monetary benefits, including money for housing, transportation and training.

Several players found themselves in Bateman’s same predicament and have also gained clearance, including Ohio State’s Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis.

“Rashod represents everything that is right about college football, and I am filled with joy for him,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “ ... Rashod is one of the best football players in the nation, but he’s even a better person, teammate and son.”