For only the second time in 130 years, the Gophers will not face Wisconsin.

A rise in COVID-19 cases on the Gophers forced the athletic department to call off Saturday’s game in Madison, Wis., a source confirmed, marking the first interruption since 1906 of a border rivalry that dates back to 1890.

The Gophers first announced a pause to practice late Monday night, a release stating the team would go virtual while waiting for confirmatory PCR tests on some new positive daily antigen tests. The hope then was to return to practice Wednesday as normal in preparation for the trip to Camp Randall if some of those tests turned out to be false positives.

Instead, the team announce late Tuesday night the game could not go on as scheduled, causing the Gophers first no-contest of the year and the Badgers’ third. The Badgers canceled games against Nebraska and Purdue earlier this season, and this third one now puts them below the six-game threshold to qualify for the Big Ten championship — though a loss last week to undefeated Northwestern had already dampened their chances.

The Gophers missed 22 players in last week’s Purdue game, which coach P.J. Fleck said half were for COVID-19 positive tests — some from several weeks ago with players still observing the Big Ten’s 21-day sit-out policy — and the other half for injuries.

The Gophers test 170 football players and staff every day and would need 60 positive tests of 1,190 total administered in a week, plus 13 positive players and/or staff members, to be unable to play. But anything more than 24 positive tests in the past seven days and six positive players/staff would put the Gophers in the position to re-evaluate the upcoming game, which Wisconsin actually did in canceling its second game of the season with 12 positive players and staff.