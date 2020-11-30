The Gophers game against Northwestern set for Saturday is a no-go.

The football team will miss a second-consecutive game while dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has affected 47 players a staff, per an athletic department announcement.

That’s the largest spread in the Big Ten so far, with previous team shutdowns at Wisconsin and Maryland peaking at 30 cases. In all, 21 players and 26 staff have tested positive since Nov. 19. The department plans to release another testing update Thursday.

This is the Gophers’ second no-contest after also canceling the Wisconsin rivalry match from this past weekend. Left on the schedule is a Dec. 12 trip to Nebraska and the to-be-determined ninth game Dec. 19, planned as a East division matchup based on the standings.

The Gophers missed 22 players from a combination of COVID-19 and injuries for the Nov. 20 Purdue game, though some of those positive tests were from weeks ago with players still sitting out the mandatory 21 days for isolation, cardiac testing and recovery, per Big Ten policy. The team then paused team activities the evening of Nov. 23 before officially shutting down the next day when nine players and six staff tested positive from Nov. 19-23. Another 10 additional positives from three players and seven staff came back Nov. 25. Then the department announced eight more players and seven staff this past Saturday.

Ohio State and Michigan have also both recently shuttered practices with COVID-19 issues, with the Buckeyes having to cancel this past weekends game against Illinois.