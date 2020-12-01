Unlucky seven

Seven Big Ten games have been canceled because of COVID-19 so far:

 

Oct. 31: Wisconsin at Nebraska

Nov. 7: Purdue at Wisconsin

Nov. 7: Ohio State at Maryland

Nov. 14: Mich. State at Maryland

Nov. 21: Gophers at Wisconsin

Nov. 28: Ohio State at Illinois

Dec. 5: Northwestern at Gophers