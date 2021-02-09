The timing couldn't have been any better for the Gophers men's basketball team to play the Big Ten's last-place team that was undermanned and coming off a recent COVID-19 pause.

Entering Monday on a three-game slide, Richard Pitino's squad couldn't afford another loss to stay on pace currently for the NCAA tournament.

With leading scorers Marcus Carr and Liam Robbins in foul trouble all night, the Gophers weren't smooth sailing by any means. No field goals for over a seven-minute stretch in the second half made things tight late, but they still got the bounce back win 79-61 against the struggling Cornhuskers at Williams Arena.

Carr played the fewest minutes in a game in his Gophers career, but he still led four players in double figures with 21 points and eight assists in 19 minutes.

The Gophers (12-7, 5-7 in the Big Ten) improved to 12-1 at home this season. They went through a brutally tough schedule in the first half of league play. Every opponent was either ranked or in the mix for the NCAA tournament. They beat three ranked opponents, but had lost three in a row to unranked opponents before Monday night.

The Huskers (4-10, 0-8), who lost their 24th straight Big Ten game dating to last season, seemed like the closest thing right now to an easy win. There really is no such thing as an easy win in arguably the toughest conference in college basketball.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 79, Nebraska 61

Gabe Kalscheur's three-pointer just under 18 minutes left in the second half made it 51-32 Gophers, but they would go 7 minutes and 33 seconds without a field goal.

That abysmal offensive stretch for Minnesota included 18 straight missed shots. Nebraska's zone defense forced a plethora of contested jumpers. It was clear Pitino's players would not have an easy night scoring having to rely on their three-point shooting, which ranked last in the Big Ten at 30%.

Robbins, who was coming off a 16-point, 10-rebound game in last Thursday's 76-72 loss at Rutgers, was called for his fourth foul with 17:21 left in the second half.

Carr, who had five assists in the first five minutes Monday, picked up his fourth foul with 15:39 remaining.

The Huskers saw a great opportunity to chip into their deficit with the two best players in the game both on the bench. Lat Mayen's back-to-back three-pointers sparked a 13-1 run that pulled Nebraska within 52-45.

Tre' Williams finally ended the U's lengthy scoring drought with a three-pointer to extend it to a 10-point advantage with 10:21 to play.

The Gophers saw their lead cut to seven points again with two free throws from Mayen just under seven minutes left. But Carr had 13 points in the second half to help his team pull away once he returned to the game.

Getting extended playing time in Carr's absence was freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr., who finished with 11 points in a career-high 29 minutes.

Robbins fouled out with seven points and eight rebounds in 14 minutes. But Brandon Johnson had his first double-double with the Gophers with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Huskers, who shot just 37% from the field, were playing only their second game after being out for two weeks after several players and coach Fred Hoiberg tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hoiberg, who lost his 24th consecutive Big Ten game back to last season, played Monday without his leading scorer Teddy Allen (17.2 points per game) for disciplinary reasons.