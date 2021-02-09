GAME RECAP

Impact player

Marcus Carr, Gophers

The junior guard had 13 of his 21 points in the second half, to go with eight assists and two steals in a career-low 19 minutes.

By the numbers

18 Consecutive missed shots for the Gophers in the second half, but they maintained a double-digit lead for most of that stretch.

19 The Gophers' biggest lead before Nebraska cut it to a seven-point deficit.

8-for-36 Minnesota's three-point shooting..

1 Gophers victories vs. unranked Big Ten opponents.

MARCUS FULLER