GAME RECAP
Impact player
Marcus Carr, Gophers
The junior guard had 13 of his 21 points in the second half, to go with eight assists and two steals in a career-low 19 minutes.
By the numbers
18 Consecutive missed shots for the Gophers in the second half, but they maintained a double-digit lead for most of that stretch.
19 The Gophers' biggest lead before Nebraska cut it to a seven-point deficit.
8-for-36 Minnesota's three-point shooting..
1 Gophers victories vs. unranked Big Ten opponents.
MARCUS FULLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Wayzata's Cael Swensen sets school wrestling record for wins
The senior 152-pounder was named after Olympic gold medalist, undefeated four-time NCAA champion and current Penn State coach Cael Sanderson
Randball
Blame the Bomba Squad? MLB messing with the baseball again.
Transparency on this issue has been sorely lacking, particularly in recent years, about the game's soaring number of home runs.
Sports
QB Heinicke re-signs with Washington for $8.75M over 2 years
Washington re-signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Wednesday to a two-year, $8.75 million contract.
Sports
Arkansas ends 8-game losing streak to Kentucky, 81-80
Jalen Tate scored 15 points, including two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, and Davonte Davis made a steal on the ensuing possession as Arkansas edged Kentucky 81-80 on Tuesday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the series.
Business
Shaq's historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire
A historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store owned by Shaquille O'Neal was engulfed in flames early Wednesday, heavily damaging the structure.