Gophers women's hockey player Taylor Heise and football player John Michael Schmitz were named the University of Minnesota recipients of the Big Ten Medal of Honor on Monday.

The announcement was made at the Golden Goldys, an annual banquet that celebrates Gophers athletics. The Big Ten Medal of Honor, which was first issued in 1915, is awarded annually to a top female and male athlete at each conference school.

Heise was a first-team All-America selection after ranking first in the nation with 30 gaols and second with 67 points. Schmitz, who was selected Friday in the second round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants, was the No. 1 ranked center by Pro Football Focus for the 2022 season, a first-team All-America and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy.

Pease honored again

Gophers softball senior Autumn Pease was named Big Ten pitcher of the week for the third time this season after giving up one earned run through 20 innings of work.

Pease made three combined starts against Wisconsin and Ohio State, pitching 19 scoreless innings and picking up three victories. She leads the conference in victories (23) and strikeouts (229).