The Gophers play their first road game of the season Saturday at Colorado. here's what you need to know to get ready for the game and to follow along during the action.
Kickoff: Noon
TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 100.3 FM, webstream. Sirius/XM: Ch. 198
Play-by-play and in-game boxscore
Randy Johnson's game preview and prediction. (Coming later)
Point spreads, money lines, over/under
Weather forecast for Boulder, Colo.
Star Tribune on Twitter: Randy Johnson | La Velle E. Neal III
Team stats: Gophers | Colorado
More on the game
Gophers have strategy for mile-high elevation
Rare conference road game could define U's season
Gophers optimistic about having full wide receiver group
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers, Tommies set for debut as Division I opponents on Thursday
Minnesota and St. Thomas have played before. But Thursday night's volleyball match at Maturi Pavilion will be their first competition as Division I opponents.
Gophers
Gophers at Colorado: TV/radio, statistics, updates, social media and more for Saturday's game
The Gophers play their first road game of the season at Colorado. here's what you need to know to get ready for the game and to follow along during the action. Kickoff is at noon.
Sports
Coming off rough opening weekend, Pro Picks needs to rebound
Opening week of the NFL season often includes upsets (Steelers, Dolphins), over-the-top achievements (Raiders, Eagles) and underwhelming performances (Packers, Titans). Finding the correct ones is a major challenge for prognosticators.
Sports
Biles tells senators FBI turned 'blind eye' to reports of gymnasts' abuse
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress in forceful testimony Wednesday that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a "blind eye" to USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of her and hundreds of other women.
Sports
USC interim coach Williams out to turn connections into wins
Relationships have been Donte Williams' stock in trade, his ability to connect with recruits and their families making him one of the most sought-after assistant coaches in the Pac-12.