1. Iowa (2-0, 1-0)
Hawkeyes overwhelmed Cyclones for sixth straight win in Cy-Hawk series. Next big test comes Oct. 1 at Maryland. Last week: 2
2. Penn State (2-0, 1-0)
"White Out'' game vs. Auburn will have Beaver Stadium rocking. Last week: 3
3. Ohio State (1-1, 1-0)
Buckeyes have given up 66 points combined to Gophers, Oregon. Schedule settles down with Tulsa, then Akron. Last week: 1
4. Michigan (2-0)
Washington averaged 1.6 yards per rush vs. Wolverines defense. Last week: 4
5. Michigan State (2-0, 1-0)
Trip to Miami (Fla.) will reveal a lot about Spartans, who are riding Kenneth Walker III's 10.7 yards per carry. Last week: 5
6. Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1)
Badgers are idle before facing Notre Dame at Soldier Field. Last week: 6
7. Gophers (1-1, 0-1)
Intriguing road matchup vs. Colorado team that pushed Texas A&M. Last week: 7
8. Maryland (2-0)
Terps are rolling and open conference play Friday at reeling Illinois. Last week: 8
9. Purdue (2-0)
Boilers face a Notre Dame team that has shown flaws. Last week: 9
10. Rutgers (2-0)
Defense was impressive in 17-7 win at Syracuse. Last week: 12
11. Indiana (1-1, 0-1)
Visit from No. 8 Cincinnati gives Hoosiers a chance to make amends from blowout loss at Iowa. Last week: 11
12. Illinois (1-2, 1-0)
Defense will be tested by potent Maryland offense. Last week: 10
13. Nebraska (2-1, 0-1)
There's no ducking that trip to Oklahoma. Last week: 13
14. Northwestern (1-1, 0-1)
Wildcats have a winnable game at Duke. Last week: 14