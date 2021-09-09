1. Iowa (2-0, 1-0)

Hawkeyes overwhelmed Cyclones for sixth straight win in Cy-Hawk series. Next big test comes Oct. 1 at Maryland. Last week: 2

2. Penn State (2-0, 1-0)

"White Out'' game vs. Auburn will have Beaver Stadium rocking. Last week: 3

3. Ohio State (1-1, 1-0)

Buckeyes have given up 66 points combined to Gophers, Oregon. Schedule settles down with Tulsa, then Akron. Last week: 1

4. Michigan (2-0)

Washington averaged 1.6 yards per rush vs. Wolverines defense. Last week: 4

5. Michigan State (2-0, 1-0)

Trip to Miami (Fla.) will reveal a lot about Spartans, who are riding Kenneth Walker III's 10.7 yards per carry. Last week: 5

6. Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1)

Badgers are idle before facing Notre Dame at Soldier Field. Last week: 6

7. Gophers (1-1, 0-1)

Intriguing road matchup vs. Colorado team that pushed Texas A&M. Last week: 7

8. Maryland (2-0)

Terps are rolling and open conference play Friday at reeling Illinois. Last week: 8

9. Purdue (2-0)

Boilers face a Notre Dame team that has shown flaws. Last week: 9

10. Rutgers (2-0)

Defense was impressive in 17-7 win at Syracuse. Last week: 12

11. Indiana (1-1, 0-1)

Visit from No. 8 Cincinnati gives Hoosiers a chance to make amends from blowout loss at Iowa. Last week: 11

12. Illinois (1-2, 1-0)

Defense will be tested by potent Maryland offense. Last week: 10

13. Nebraska (2-1, 0-1)

There's no ducking that trip to Oklahoma. Last week: 13

14. Northwestern (1-1, 0-1)

Wildcats have a winnable game at Duke. Last week: 14