This week's Gophers road trip to Colorado is attractive. Here are three more the U should seek:

1. LSU

Did you know that the Gophers never have played an SEC team on the road (not counting Missouri, which they faced twice in Columbia when the Tigers were in the Big Eight)? That will change with a trip to Mississippi State in 2027. I'm aiming higher, though. Death Valley. Mike the Tiger. At night.

2. Army

The Gophers and Black Knights have played once, in Minneapolis in 1963. It's time they make a trip to West Point. A must-see: The Corps of Cadets conducting the traditional March On into Michie Stadium on the shores of the Hudson River. A bucket-list item for college football fans.

3. Tennessee

We like our lakes in Minnesota, and fans would love a trip to Knoxville, where the Vol Navy revels in the pregame "sailgating'' on the Tennessee River next to Neyland Stadium. Inside, you'll see 102,000 clad in orange singing "Rocky Top,'' plus Smokey the Bluetick Coonhound.