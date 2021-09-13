The Gophers hope to have their full complement of wide receivers for the first time this season when they play at Colorado on Saturday.

The status of Chris Autman-Bell remains day-to-day because of a lower leg injury suffered during training camp, but coach P.J. Fleck on Monday sounded cautiously optimistic about the wideout's availability.

Autman-Bell, whose 78 career catches are the most of any active Gopher, warmed up for Saturday's game against Miami (Ohio) but did not play for the second consecutive week.

"He's doing tremendous; I've been told day-to-day,'' Fleck said, noting that the team's medical staff would have to clear Autman-Bell. "He practiced last night, looked great. Whether he plays Saturday or not, that's still not up to me.''

Dylan Wright, the team's leading receiver this season with eight catches for 130 yards and two TDs, left the Miami game after taking a hit in the midsection. Fleck said he should be fine to play at Colorado.

On defense, safety Jordan Howden remains day-to-day after missing the Miami game following a thigh injury suffered in the first half against Ohio State. Michael Dixon started in Howden's place against the RedHawks.

Seeking supporting help

Making his first start in place of Mohamed Ibrahim, sophomore running back Trey Potts rushed 34 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-26 win over Miami. Fleck wants someone else in the running back group to earn a bigger role. Cam Wiley carried twice for 2 yards and Bryce Williams ran once for 3 yards against the RedHawks, while true freshman Mar'Keise "Bucky'' Irving flashed speed on a 41-yard kickoff return.

"There will be some more guys in the mix as we keep going forward,'' Fleck said. "It's just consistency on a daily basis. …. You're not going to be Mohamed; you're not going to replace that. But again, you've got to find a way to be the best version of you and earn the trust to get more carries and go on from there.''

Popular destination

An athletic department spokesman said the Gophers have sold out their allotment of 3,000 tickets for Saturday's game and have asked Colorado officials for more. Saturday's game will mark the first time the Gophers played in Boulder since 1991. The Buffaloes lead the series 3-0.