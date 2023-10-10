Going Way Out On A Wintery Limb

Frost & Freeze Concerns

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY

WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.

WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY

WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS - Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Morning Lows on Tuesday

Morning lows will dip into the 20s and 30s across much of the state early Tuesday morning, which will likely be some of the first frost and freeze concerns of the season outside of the core of the metro.

A Sizeable Soaking Later This Week

Here's the simulated radar from 7PM Wednesday to 7PM Saturday, which shows a sizeable storm system moving through the Midwest. This could be a fairly good soaking for many with fairly strong winds.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

Here's the extended precipitation outlook through the weekend, which shows widespread 1" to 2" tallies across the southern half of the state. This could be another drought denting rain for many, but still not enough to get out of the drought.

90 Day Precipitation Anomaly

Thanks to some recent heavy rains parts of the state are now in a surplus over the last 90 days. Some of the biggest surpluses (which aren't many) are showing up in blue in pockets along and north of the Twin Cities and also just east of the metro in western Wisconsin.

Drought Update

Recent heavy rains have helped the drought situation quite a bit in spots across the state. With that being said, we're still in a drought across much of the state with nearly 8% under an extreme drought.

Fall Color Update

Here's a picture from Travis Novitsky and the MN DNR website at Grand Portage State Park . Fall colors look well underway there and will continue over the coming days.

Fall Color Update

According to the MN DNR, the fall color season is well underway. Parts of northern Minnesota are already at and past peak color. Fall colors will continue to rapidly change, so take a moment and enjoy the season while you can. Note that most leaves will vacate the premises in a few weeks and won't return until sometime in mid/late May...

See more from the MN DNR HERE:

Wisconsin Fall Color Update

Here's a look at the fall color report in Wisconsin. Fall colors are peaking in some areas and peak isn't far away in others.

See more from Travel Wisconsin HERE:

Typical Peak Fall Color

According to the MN DNR, typical peak color arrives across the international border mid to late September with peak color arriving near the Twin Cities late September to mid October. It won't be long now and you'll be able to find your favorite fall color in a backyard near you.

7 Day Atlantic Outlook

The 7 day outlook for the Atlantic Basin shows a couple of disturbances in place. The first one located in the Bay of Campeche will lift north over the coming days and has a low probability of formation. Meanwhile, there is a better chance of development with a wave that will drift northwest in the Central Atlantic.

Past Peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th, but did you know that the typical peak is September 10th? This is when the Atlantic Basin has had the most hurricanes and named storms since records began. This is also when weather conditions are at optimal levels for these types of storms.

Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday will still be chillier than average with readings warming into the the 50s across much of the state, which will be around -5F to -10F below average. Skies will be dry with a few more clouds farther north and east toward Lake Superior

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, October 10th will be chilly with readings only warming into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds won't be as strong as they were yesterday, but gusts could still approach 15mph.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temps in Minneapolis will start in the upper 30s in the morning and will only warm into the mid 50s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Northwesterly winds will be around 15mph to 20mph at times.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows much cooler temperatures as we head through the next several days. Highs will only warm into the 50s, which will be below normal for this time of the year. The coolest day will be on Friday when highs struggle to get to 50F, which will be nearly -10F below average.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The 7 day extended outlook shows temps only warming into the 50s over the next several days with wet and windy weather in place later this week.

A Slight Temperature Bump Next Week

According to NOAA's National Blend of Models, temps will hover in the 50s over the next several days with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. We're starting to get into real fall - grab the extra layers and pumpkin spice lattes!

Weather Outlook

We're eyeing up a pretty significant storm system during the 2nd half of the week, which could bring some gusty winds and soaking rains to the Midwest. Friday looks like it could be the soggier day of the week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows Warmer than average temperatures across the western half of the nation as we approach mid month.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

Going Way Out On A Wintery Limb

By Paul Douglas

I love all 4 seasons, especially when they don't show up all in one day. Questions ares wirling around the upcoming winter and many readers are dissatisfied with my broad and sweeping forecast of "colder with some snow".

Let me venture out on the nearest limb to share what I think may happen. Based on a brewing Super El Nino winter will probably be milder than average. We will not see 90" of snow, in fact I would estimate 45-50"; less than the 30-year MSP average of 54". Expect more big icing events and even midwinter rain. This is based on a strong correlation between El Nino warm phases of the Pacific Ocean and milder, drier winters for the Upper Midwest. As always, your results may vary.

I expect cool sunshine today with 50s and a stiff breeze at Target Field. A significant storm forecast to track from Denver to Des Moines will push a pinwheel of heavy rain into Minnesota Thursday into Saturday. 1-2" rainfall amounts are possible with this system. Another big dent in the drought? It appears so, yes.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Cool sunshine, breezy. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 55.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & chilly. Winds: NW 5. Low: 38.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Winds: E 8-13. High 58.

THURSDAY: Windy with rain arriving late PM. Winds: E 15-30. Wake-up: 43. High 56.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain, embedded T-storms? Winds: E 20-45. Wake-up: 45. High 49.

SATURDAY: Showers slowly taper, chilly. Winds: N 15-30. Wake-up: 44. High 52.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 43. High: 53.

MONDAY: A few sunny breaks, winds ease. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 42. High: 54.

This Day in Weather History

October 10th

1977: A few locations receive early accumulating snow, including Minneapolis with 2.5 inches, Gaylord with 2 inches, and Jordan with 2 inches.

1970: Early snowfall is recorded in west central Minnesota. Snow totals range from a trace to 4.2 inches in Benson. Other areas include Montevideo with 4 inches, Canby with 3.2 inches, Morris with 2.6 inches, and Willmar with 2.5 inches. New London, New Ulm, and Buffalo all recorded 2 inches of snowfall.

1949: An incredibly strong low pressure system brings hurricane force winds across Minnesota. This was possibly the strongest non-thunderstorm wind event seen in Minnesota. Top winds are clocked at 100 mph at Rochester, with a gust of 89 mph at the Twin Cities International Airport. 4 deaths and 81 injuries are reported. Numerous store windows are broken, and large chimneys toppled. The top 10 floors of the Foshay building are evacuated with the tenants feeling seasick from the swaying building.

1928: Record high temperatures are set across central Minnesota with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 10th

Average High: 61F (Record: 90F set in 1928)

Average Low: 43F (Record: 25F set in 1964 & 1987)

Record Rainfall: 1.89" set in 11898

Record Snowfall: 2.5" set in 1977

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 10th

Sunrise: 7:22am

Sunset: 6:37pm

Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 15 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 3 Minutes & 4 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 4 Hour & 32 Minutes

Moon Phase for October 10th at Midnight

3.5 Days Before New Moon

National High Temps on Tuesday

National Weather Outlook For Tuesday

Extended Precipitation Outlook

Climate Stories

"What is El Niño doing to the Amazon? Brazilians struggle to make a living in dried-up village"

"Winter is coming—eventually. And while the Earth is warming, a new study suggests that the atmosphere is being pushed around in ways that cause long bouts of extreme winter cold or wet in some regions. The study's authors say they have identified giant meanders in the global jet stream that bring polar air southward, locking in frigid or wet conditions concurrently over much of North America and Europe, often for weeks at a time. Such weather waves, they say, have doubled in frequency since the 1960s. In just the last few years, they have killed hundreds of people and paralyzed energy and transport systems."

"Photo of a Volcano Glowing Inside a Cloud Wins Weather Photographer of the Year"

"A photo of a "perfect cloud" above the snow-covered summit of a volcano in Chile has won Weather Photographer of the Year 2023. Francisco Negroni took home the $6,100 (£5,000) prize for his photo of lenticular clouds that appear like two surreal, flying saucer-like rings as they are illuminated from the lava inside the Villarrica volcano."

"IEA says 'unprecedented' clean energy surge has kept key warming target alive"

""The pathway to 1.5°C has narrowed in the past two years, but clean energy technologies are keeping it open," said International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol. The International Energy Agency said Tuesday that the rapid acceleration of clean energy growth worldwide has kept the Paris climate accord's critical 1.5°C warming target alive for now—but warned the continued burning of fossil fuels poses a dire threat to efforts to stave off the worst of the planetary crisis. In a new report, the IEA noted that the adoption of clean energy technology has "surged at an unprecedented pace over the last two years," with solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity additions growing by close to 50% and electric car sales rising by 240%."

