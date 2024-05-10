The walleye may or may not be biting Saturday, with a better chance of catching a sunburn during Saturday's Minnesota Fishing Opener. I see a plethora of sunshine, northwest winds from 10-15 mph and a rising barometer, with temps in the low to mid-70s. Good luck out there.

Mom may temporarily overheat during her big day on Sunday (don't forget!) with low 80s possible before a stray late-day shower or T-storms.

A surge of clean Canadian air chases away any showers, with blue sky returning Monday and Tuesday. The best chance of significant rain comes next Wednesday.

In other news, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency predicts we'll see smoke from wildfires upwind by this summer as North America enters a hotter, drier pattern.

But we have been lucky in Minnesota. NOAA reports nearly 300 tornadoes across the U.S. in the last two weeks.