Does helping my wife see the northern lights qualify as a Mother's Day gift? "Wait until dark and look up." Hey, it's the thought. Better than a $10 gift card from Walgreens. Hellooo?

One year I bought my wife of 40 years a vacuum cleaner for Mother's Day and made the mistake of telling others. Another year it was a mailbox. A really NICE mailbox. Because that's what she asked for, and I do try to listen. Well, most of the time.

Did you see the northern lights on Friday night? Seeing it in all its glory was magical, the best I've ever seen and we didn't have to leave the Twin Cities.

We get a taste of summer Sunday with mid-80s and a very slight thunder threat by evening. Fresh air and a cooler breeze return Monday and Tuesday, with the next swarm of thundershowers Wednesday. Weather models suggest mostly 70s for highs looking out the next 10 days. We're getting the rain AND a healthy supply of sunny days, too. You know, like a typical spring? The 2024 U.S. tornado count is close to 700. We've been lucky.