Get the scoop on new Minnesota ice creams

We never imagined some of our favorite desserts in the Twin Cities would come from a downtown Minneapolis seafood spot. But pastry chef Jeremy Intille, recently seen on “Next Baking Master: Paris,” has been wowing the power lunch crowd with visually spectacular sweet-but-not-too-sweet desserts. Go big with his ever-rotating ice cream-filled puff pastry (currently: sweet corn ice cream with blackberry mousse and toffee popcorn). Or just order by the scoop. Our server implored us to get an elegant little coupe of the campfire brownie s’more ice cream ($8), and she did not steer us wrong. (Sharyn Jackson)