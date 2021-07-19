CHICAGO — Lots of teams change their pitching rosters between games of a doubleheader. The Twins plan to change their catching roster.

Mitch Garver took batting practice with his teammates an hour before the scheduled 4:10 p.m. first pitch of Game 1 and pronounced himself ready to play. Well, as ready as you can be after four days of rehab games; the difference between Triple-A and major-league pitching, he said, is the biggest in professional ball, so it's hard to get your timing as good as it can be.

Still, the Twins plan to activate him for Game 2, when he will catch Jose Berrios, who hopes to continue what has been his strongest season yet. The White Sox plan to add Reynaldo Lopez as their 27th man for that game, the 11th time that the veteran righthander has faced the Twins in his career. Lopez is 1-6 with a 6.29 ERA in those previous 10 starts, while Berrios is 12-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 19 career starts against the White Sox.

In Game 1, it's 27th man Griffin Jax serving as the 27th man and making his second career start. He's facing Lance Lynn, whose week thus far has included pitching in the All-Star Game and signing a two-year contract extension.

Game 2 will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both are scheduled for seven innings. It's the second doubleheader in three days for the Twins, who were swept by the Tigers on Saturday.

Here are the lineups for Game 1:

TWINS

Arraez 2B

Donaldson 3B

Larnach LF

Cruz DH

Polanco SS

Kepler RF

Sanó 1B

Gordon CF

Jeffers C

—

Jax RHP

—

—

WHITE SOX

Anderson SS

Moncada DH

Abreu 1B

Goodwin RF

Engel CF

Vaughn LF

Burger 3B

Mendick 2B

Zavala C

—

Lynn RHP