9 p.m. at Seattle Kraken • Climate Pledge Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild (5-1) was scheduled to practice Wednesday in Seattle but canceled the session. Three coaches — assistant Darby Hendrickson, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video coach T.J. Jindra — are in the NHL's COVID protocols. Wild players are vaccinated and subject to testing at least every three days. Under the league's guidelines, a player is to isolate after testing positive. A confirmatory test is performed on the same sample; if that result turns out to be negative, a player has to test negative twice more in a 48-hour span to be confirmed negative and exit isolation. As for a positive case, that player must isolate for at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.

Kraken update: Seattle is coming off its first victory at home, upending Montreal 5-1 on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Kraken, which is 2-4-1 overall. LW Brandon Tanev scored twice that game and has a team-high five goals through seven games. LW Jared McCann leads the Kraken in points with seven. Seattle's roster includes former Wild Fs Ryan Donato and Marcus Johansson and D Carson Soucy, whom the Kraken selected from the Wild in the expansion draft.