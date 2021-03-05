4. p.m. at Illinois • Streamed on BTN+, 96.7-FM

Illini have one Big Ten victory

Preview: The Gophers (8-11, 7-10 Big Ten) close out the regular season against the struggling Illini (3-17, 1-16), who have lost six in a row to fall to last place in the Big Ten. That losing streak started with an 83-73 loss to the Gophers at Williams Arena on Feb. 10. Illinois' only Big Ten victory came Feb. 7 against Purdue. The Gophers are 6-4 in their past 10 games.

Players to watch: Gophers G Sara Scalia is averaging 16.3 points over her past 12 games, increasing her team-leading season average to 14.7 points per game. F Kadi Sissoko tops the Gophers in rebounding (6.6 per game) and ranks fourth in the Big Ten in offensive rebounds per game (3.0). Illinois is led by G Jada Peebles, who averages 12 points per game.

Numbers: The Gophers are 3-5 on the road this season. … Illinois is at the bottom of the Big Ten in scoring average (59.5 points per game), scoring margin (-12.5) and field-goal percentage (36.5).

Rachel Blount