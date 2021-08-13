Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson visited Gophers football practice and received a rousing welcome from the team. He also was on the team's sideline during Thursday's practice.

Steveson, the reigning NCAA champion for the Gophers, hasn't announced his post-Olympic plans but hasn't ruled out pro wrestling, mixed martial arts or football. He said on "The Pat McAfee Show'' on Barstool Sports that Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck told him, "Strap the pads up, let's go. We're going to row the boat until we die. You feel me?''

While defensive coordinator Joe Rossi raved about Steveson's accomplishments in Tokyo, Rossi wasn't holding out hope Steveson would ever play for the Gophers.

"I think that dream has sailed, so to speak,'' Rossi said. "If he wants to come, we have a defensive tackle position where I think he would do really well in the run game, and I think he'd do really well rushing the passer. His frame, his skill set — [like] that Aaron Donald guy, I think they have similar strength and twitch and short-area burst.''

Steveson, a 6-1, 260-pounder, said on the McAfee show, "Whoever's gonna put the best on the table for Gable is going to get Gable at his best.''