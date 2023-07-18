Funeral services will be held Saturday for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, 23, who died in a shooting while on duty July 14.

The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pequot Lakes High School.

Wallin, a St. Michael native, 2018 St. Michael-Albertville High School graduate and member of the Minnesota Army National Guard, had joined the Fargo Police Department in April.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies across the state to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff starting Tuesday, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses through sunset on Saturday.

"Officer Jake Wallin dedicated his life to serving his country and protecting his community and fellow citizens from danger," Burgum said in a statement. "We owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid, and we lower the flags as a mark of our deepest respect for his courageous service and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty."