FARGO — North Dakota officials this morning are expected to share more details about the shooting last Friday that injured three people and killed a police officer.

On Wednesday, officials said Fargo resident Mohamad Barakat, 37, ambushed police who were responding to a car crash. After firing nearly 40 rounds, a Fargo police officer shot and killed Barakat.

Inside the man's car, they found 1,800 rounds, multiple guns and a homemade hand grenade — indicating to officials Barakat might have been planning to cause "great carnage" on the community, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will open the press conference, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Fargo City Hall. He is expected to be joined by Zibolski and representatives from the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Fargo police officer Jake Wallin was killed and two others were wounded before a fourth officer killed the suspect.

What happened on July 14

About 25 minutes after officials responded to a car crash at 25th Street and Ninth Avenue South in Fargo, Barakat started firing at officers from his sedan in a nearby parking lot. He shot and injured three — two police officers and a civilian involved in the crash — and fatally shot officer Jake Wallin.

Fargo officer Zachary Robinson shot at Barakat from about 75 feet away, disabling the .223 caliber long rifle, from which about 40 rounds had been shot. Barakat reportedly crouched near his car and waved around a 9 mm handgun while Robinson repeatedly directed him to drop his weapon. After refusing to drop his weapon, Robinson fatally shot Barakat.

Wrigley on Wednesday said Robinson's use of deadly force was "reasonable" and "necessary."

Shortly after the shooting, authorities searched Barakat's apartment about 2 miles away and seized additional firearms and other materials.

Authorities shared a photo July 19 of the weapons and equipment allegedly found in Mohamad Barakat’s car.

On Wednesday, officials said it appears the firearms were legally bought and Barakat didn't have prior convictions that would have prevented him from purchasing weapons

In Barakat's vehicle, officials found three long rifles, four handguns, a gas container and a suitcase with weapons that Barakat reportedly rolled out of his apartment before the shooting, Wrigley said.

What we know about the shooter

Barakat lived at Bluemont Village Apartments in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue S, just south of I-94 in the heart of Fargo. A records search shows Barakat previously lived at another address in Fargo starting in 2015. Criminal records show one speeding ticket in North Dakota in November 2018.

Barakat was enrolled in the emergency medical services program at North Dakota State College of Science's Fargo campus in spring 2020, according to a spokesperson for the college.

Wrigley said Wednesday they didn't have a photo to share because Barakat was never booked into jail and state law prevents them from sharing his driver's license photo.

Neighbors in Bluemont Village Apartments told Valley News Live earlier this week that Barakat seemed standoffish and quiet.

What comes next

The FBI and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the attack.

Wallin was a 23-year-old St. Michael native who served in the Minnesota National Guard. He joined the Fargo Police Department in April

Also shot and injured were Fargo officers Tyler Hawes, 22, and Andrew Dotas, 28, as well as bystander Karlee Koswick, 25, of Cohasset, Mass. As of Tuesday, all were in good condition and recovering at a local hospital.

Funeral services for Wallin have been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pequot Lakes (Minn.) High School. Officers from the Fargo Police Department will escort Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes beginning at 5:45 a.m. with arrival estimated at about 9 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the city of Fargo.

Other law enforcement agencies, first responders and the public are encouraged to be present along the route, which includes a memorial loop around the Fargo Police headquarters, as well as areas near the Dellwood Drive frontage road in Baxter, downtown Nisswa along Hwy. 371 or along Patriot Avenue in Pequot Lakes.

The Wallin family and Fargo police will also host a public celebration of life at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Scheels Arena in Fargo.