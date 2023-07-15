The Fargo police officer killed in a shootout on Friday was a Minnesota native.

Jake Wallin, 23, identified Saturday by the Fargo Police Department as the officer killed in a shootout a day earlier, was a native of St. Michael, Minn. He also served in the Minnesota National Guard.

Fargo Police posted a video of Wallin where he introduced himself: "I'm from St.-Michael-Albertville, Minnesota, and I've been to more countries than I have been states."

The North Wright County Today web site stated that Wallin was a 2018 graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School and that he played linebacker on the school's football team.

In a statement the Fargo Police said that Wallin had become an officer on April 19 and was in field training at the time of death. He was a graduate of Alexandria Technical and Community College and an attendee of the American Military University

"Throughout my entire life I've always wanted to work in some sort of position that had purpose behind my job. Police officer is always what kind of came to me. I've tried other careers but I came right back into law enforcement," Wallin said in the clip shared by Fargo Police.

Two other officers and a woman at the scene were also shot and wounded. Fargo's police chief said Saturday they have little information about the motive of the shooter.

Fargo officer Tyler Hawes, also shot in the incident, attended the University of Minnesota-Morris. Hawes was Wallin's classmate in the Fargo Police Academy. Hawes and Wallin became officers on the same day.