IMPACT PLAYER
Ja Morant, Memphis
Morant was the center of the Wolves' attention, and they struggled to slow him down with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
By the numbers
22 Second-chance points for Memphis in the first half
62 Paint points for the Grizzlies
7 Combined fouls for Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the first half.
The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.
