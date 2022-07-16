Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Tim Anderson, White Sox

The AL's All-Star starting shortstop hit the tiebreaking home run and dazzled with a pair of outstanding defensive plays.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Home runs by the White Sox in first two games, their first back-to-back multi-homer games of the season.

17 Consecutive games vs. Chicago in which Luis Arraez has reached base; he's hitting .418 in those games.

0 Career home runs against the Twins by Adam Engel, of his 30 total homers.