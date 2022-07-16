IMPACT PLAYER: Tim Anderson, White Sox
The AL's All-Star starting shortstop hit the tiebreaking home run and dazzled with a pair of outstanding defensive plays.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Home runs by the White Sox in first two games, their first back-to-back multi-homer games of the season.
17 Consecutive games vs. Chicago in which Luis Arraez has reached base; he's hitting .418 in those games.
0 Career home runs against the Twins by Adam Engel, of his 30 total homers.
Twins
Toledo pulls away from St. Paul Saints at CHS Field
Aaron Sanchez of the Saints took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but then the Mud Hens started scoring and kept on scoring to win 7-3.
Sports
Felix gets a bronze on her farewell at world championships
Never mind that she got passed at the end of her last sprint around the track. Or ended up with a bronze medal instead of gold.
Sports
Rockies rout Pirates 13-2, extend win streak to 4 games
Brendan Rodgers homered and drove in four runs, C.J. Cron hit his 21st home run and German Marquez became the second Colorado pitcher to reach 900 career strikeouts as the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-2 on Friday night.
Sports
Gorman's home run propels Cardinals past Reds 7-3
Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking homer and Brendan Donovan drove in three runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Friday night.
Sports
Clippers use 32-9 4th quarter to beat Jazz at Summer League
Brandon Boston Jr. had 22 points and eight rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers used a 32-9 fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 82-65 on Friday in the NBA Summer League.