IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins

The center fielder's 21st home run delivered a walkoff victory, the third of his career.

BY THE NUMBERS

90 Career strikeouts by Joe Ryan in his first 17 major league games, setting a franchise record.

22 Games in which the Twins have recorded five or fewer hits this year; they are 6-16 in those games.

29 Multihit games by Luis Arraez, the most in the major leagues.