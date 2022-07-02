IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins
The center fielder's 21st home run delivered a walkoff victory, the third of his career.
BY THE NUMBERS
90 Career strikeouts by Joe Ryan in his first 17 major league games, setting a franchise record.
22 Games in which the Twins have recorded five or fewer hits this year; they are 6-16 in those games.
29 Multihit games by Luis Arraez, the most in the major leagues.
Gonsolin sharp again as Dodgers outlast Padres 5-1
Tony Gonsolin continued a bid for his first All-Star Game appearance, pitching into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Friday night.
Sports
Sean Murphy's 2 RBIs lift Oakland to 3-1 win over Mariners
Sean Murphy was largely responsible for James Kaprielian finally picking up his first victory of the season on the mound. Both in the game Murphy called behind the plate and what he did with the bat.
Twins
Friday's Twins-Baltimore game recap
A quick look at Friday night's game
Sports
Leury García hits deciding RBI single in ninth for White Sox
After Lance Lynn delivered one of his best starts yet this season, Leury García and the rest of his Chicago teammates wanted to make good on it.
Twins
Cave's two-run homer starts Saints' rally in ninth
The Saints scored four runs in their final at-bat to beat Omaha after having only one hit the first eight innings.