Board of regents primer

Friday’s Board of Regents meeting will start about 9:15 a.m., at McNamara Alumni Center and by video conference. The vote on whether to drop three Gophers men’s sports — tennis, gymnastics and track and field — is scheduled toward meeting’s end.

Viewers can follow on YouTube, with a direct link available through startribune.com.

Athletic director Mark Coyle will make a presentation, followed by questions and comments from the Regents, and then the Regents will either vote as planned, or table the measure for a future meeting.

U President Joan Gabel has recommended approving the cuts. If a simple majority of the 12-member board votes yes, the three sports will be eliminated at the end of the 2020-21 academic year. If the vote is 6-6 or has seven or more votes against, the resolution would not pass.