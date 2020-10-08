The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is holdings its monthly meeting starting at 9:15 a.m. Friday and one of the items on the agenda is the elimination of teams in three men's sports: track and field, tennis and gymnastics.
Discussion started at last month's meeting, but the 12-member board decided to delay the vote for a month.
There are other items on the agenda not related to the program cuts, so an exact time when the discussion and vote will be taken isn't known. You can tap here for a link to the meeting agenda.
Here are previous stories about the athletic department's proposed cuts.
Discussion at last month's meeting.
The original story about plans to cut the three teams.
Star gymnast Shane Wiskus and others reacted to the cuts.
The university is also planning to cut 41 women athletes to save money,
