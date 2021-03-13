Junior forward Malcolm Jones scored 29 points, helping Prior Lake rally to defeat Lakeville North 72-69 on Friday in a South Suburban boys' basketball game at Prior Lake.

Lakeville North, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, led by 19 points midway through the first half before the Lakers responded with a 28-8 run to forge a one-point halftime lead.

Kellan Miller added 14 points for the Lakers (4-14), who ended an eight-game losing streak.

Nolan Winter scored 17 to lead the Panthers (12-6), who defeated Prior Lake 73-57 on Feb. 16.

Eastview 47, Shakopee 46: The Lightning, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, stormed back from a 13-point halftime deficit to edge the host Sabers. The Lightning (16-2) started the second half with a 20-1 run to take a 38-33 lead. Kenji Scales scored 10 points to lead the Lightning. Mick Wherley scored 20 to lead the Sabers (13-5).

Minneapolis North 63, Minneapolis Southwest 55: Davon Townley scored 20 points to lead the Polars, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, past the host Lakers. Willie Wilson added 19 for the Polars (11-1). Gabe Senseman-Cassidy scored 14 to lead the Lakers.

Monticello 70, Cambridge-Isanti 65: Junior guard Carson Kolles scored 23 of his 32 points in the second half to help the visiting Magic outlast the Bluejackets.

St. Francis 73, Zimmerman 52: Cody Pennebaker scored 25 points to lead the visiting Saints past the Thunder. Matthew Bothun added 18 points for the Saints. Cal Yonak scored 16 to lead the Thunder.

Girls' basketball

DeLaSalle 61, Hastings 51: Junior guard Sydney Runsewe matched her season high of 29 points to lead the visiting Islanders to the victory.

Elk River 57, Totino-Grace 47: Johanna Langbehn scored 21 points to help the Elks, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, rally past the visiting Eagles. The Elks (17-1) trailed by three at halftime. Leah Dengerud scored 13 to lead the Eagles (10-7).

Stillwater 84, Mounds View 38: Senior Alexis Pratt scored 21 points to lead the Ponies, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, past the visiting Mustangs. Junior Amber Scalia added 20 points for the unbeaten Ponies (18-0). Jessica Eischens and Bria Stenstrom each scored 14 for the Mustangs.

Girls' hockey

Orono 8, Blaine 0: Freshman Kaeli Koopman scored three goals and Kailey Niccum scored two to lead the Spartans, ranked No. 9 in Class 1A, past the visiting Bengals. Sophomore goalie Celia Dahl had 16 saves to earn her fifth shutout of the season.

Boys' swimming

Class 2A, Section 1 meet: Dalton Bild won two individual events to pace Lakeville South to its first section championship in eight years. The Cougars won the meet, held at the Rochester Recreation Center, with 393.5 points. Lakeville North was second with 346. Bild, a junior, won the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke and swam a leg on the Cougars' 200 medley relay team, which advanced to the state meet by time standard, and on the Cougars' winning 200 freestyle relay team. Lakeville South's Gage Boushee won the 200 individual medley and finished second in the 500 freestyle.

JOEL RIPPEL