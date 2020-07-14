Three rounds of 6-under-par 66 topped the MGA Amateur Championship leaderboard after the first round Monday at Edina Country Club.

Frankie Capan of North Oaks Golf Club, Ben Sigel of Windsong Farm and Michael Schmitz of Dwan Golf Club each shot a 66.

Troy Fessler of Medina Golf and Country Club and Caleb VanArragon of Bunker Hills Golf Club shot 67.

The tournament continues Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.

Vikings sign Stanley

The Vikings have signed their seventh-round pick, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, the team announced.

Stanley, who is from Menomonie, Wis., started 39 games for the Hawkeyes and is second all-time in touchdown passes, completions, attempts and yards behind Chuck Long.

Gophers noted

Seven Gophers football players were recognized by Phil Steele Publications in advance of the 2020 season.

The publication announced its preseason Big Ten teams, and six Gophers were named to an offensive team, and one made a defensive team.

On offense, receiver Rashod Bateman was placed on the first team, while quarterback Tanner Morgan and offensive lineman Blaise Andries made the second team. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim, receiver Chris Autman-Bell and offensive lineman Daniel Faalele were selected to the third team.

Defensive back Coney Durr was named to the second team on defense.