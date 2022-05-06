Elliot Soto's bases-loaded triple capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning which lifted the St. Paul Saints to a 6-3 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday at CHS Field.
The Saints scored two runs in the seventh inning to pull within 3-2 before Curtis Terry's double scored Royce Lewis with the tying run.
Reliever Daniel Gossett pitched three shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season. Trevor Megill struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
'Eternally grateful' Benz let go as Wolves play-by-play announcer
Timberwolves play-by-play announcer Dave Benz said he will not be returning as the team's play-by-play announcer after 10 seasons in that role.
Sports
Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win
The previous 330 times the New York Mets trailed by six runs in the ninth inning, they had lost.
Sports
Mountcastle, Hays lift Orioles to 5-3 win over Twins
Austin Hays hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning that sailed over the big new wall in left field at Camden Yards — an impressive swing under any circumstances.
Sports
Tucker's RBI in 9th lifts Astros to 3-2 win over Tigers
Kyle Tucker delivered a game-ending single in the ninth inning, Jose Altuve and rookie Jeremy Peña hit solo homers, and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Thursday night.
Sports
Panthers rout Capitals 5-1 in Game 2 to even series
The bounce-back game that the Florida Panthers needed started, perhaps fittingly, with a puck that took a fortuitous bounce.