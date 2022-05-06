Elliot Soto's bases-loaded triple capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning which lifted the St. Paul Saints to a 6-3 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday at CHS Field.

The Saints scored two runs in the seventh inning to pull within 3-2 before Curtis Terry's double scored Royce Lewis with the tying run.

Reliever Daniel Gossett pitched three shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season. Trevor Megill struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save.