BALTIMORE — The Twins have won two of three against the Orioles, four of six on a road trip, and 11 of 13 overall as they play the finale of a series at Camden Yards tonight.

The team announced manager Rocco Baldelli will be sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test. Bench coach Jayce Tingler, who was the Padres manager for most of last season, will run the team tonight.

Chris Archer seeks his first victory as a Twin; he hasn't had a decision yet this year after being signed as a free agent. He'll pitch against Orioles righthander Spenser Watkins, who also has no record.

The Twins lost 9-4 on Wednesday after claiming the first two games of the series.