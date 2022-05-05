BALTIMORE — The Twins have won two of three against the Orioles, four of six on a road trip, and 11 of 13 overall as they play the finale of a series at Camden Yards tonight.
The team announced manager Rocco Baldelli will be sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test. Bench coach Jayce Tingler, who was the Padres manager for most of last season, will run the team tonight.
Chris Archer seeks his first victory as a Twin; he hasn't had a decision yet this year after being signed as a free agent. He'll pitch against Orioles righthander Spenser Watkins, who also has no record.
The Twins lost 9-4 on Wednesday after claiming the first two games of the series.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Stefan Wilson hired to drive 33rd car at Indianapolis 500
British driver Stefan Wilson spent an entire year searching for a spot in this year's Indianapolis 500 field.
Gophers
Johnson hopeful transfer Garcia will get waiver, immediate eligibility
Gophers coach Ben Johnson didn't get into details, but he expressed confidence in Dawson Garcia's situation being favorable for a possible hardship waiver.
Twins
Twins manager Baldelli sidelined after positive COVID-19 test
The team is in Baltimore, completing a seven-game road trip. Bench coach Jayce Tingler will take over Baldelli's duties.
Sports
Celtics' Smart optimistic he'll be available for Game 3
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says there's a "strong likelihood" he'll play Saturday after missing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal with a bruised right thigh.
Minnesota bird migration right on time
As many as 300 species migrate to the state for nesting or pass through to get farther north.