Compared with the class of 11 freshmen who joined the Gophers in 2019-20, this season’s group is small, with only four newcomers. Still, coach Bob Motzko believes the class will make an impact. Here are the new Gophers:

Brock Faber

Position: Defense * No. 14

Height, weight: 6-1, 195 pounds * Hometown: Maple Grove

The skinny: Faber, a second-round pick (No. 45 overall) in the 2020 NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings, spent the past two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich. He had three goals and nine assists in 46 games with the U.S. Under-18 team in 2019-20 and three goals and 12 assists for the U.S. Under-17 team a year earlier.

Coach’s comment: “He’s an elite defenseman. … He’s all that’s been billed in our short time,’’ Bob Motzko said. “He’s got great feet for defending. It’s about him developing an offensive side to his game. He’s going to be an impact player for us immediately.’’

Carl Fish

Position: Defense * No. 26

Height, weight: 6-3, 215 * Hometown: St. Paul

The skinny: A St. Paul Johnson product, Fish spent the past two seasons with the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League, where he had six goals and 37 assists in 94 games. He was a two-year captain for Johnson, collecting 19 goals and 40 assists in 101 games.

Coach’s comment: “He’s 6-2, 6-3, and he’s truly nasty,’’ Motzko said. “It may be a little bit [of time] for him to break into our lineup, but he’s going to be a great Gopher. … He takes command of the weight room when he’s in there. He’s just an athlete, and he’s going to turn some heads in time.’’

Mike Koster

Position: Defense * No. 6

Height, weight: 5-9, 170 * Hometown: Chaska

The skinny: A fifth-round draft pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019, Koster spent parts of three seasons with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, finishing with three goals and 15 assists in 37 games in 2019-20. He was the Reed Larson Award winner as top senior defenseman in Minnesota in 2019. Koster also is Chaska’s all-time leading scorer (189 points on 69 goals and 120 assists).

Coach’s comment: “What a great developmental year it was because he’s really surprised us,’’ Motzko said. “He’s going to be a heck of a college defenseman, an elite offensive defenseman at this level.’’

Mason Nevers

Position: Forward * No. 18

Height, weight: 5-9, 180 * Hometown: Edina

The skinny: Spent the 2019-20 season with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL, collecting 19 goals and 21 assists in 40 games. Played the previous three seasons for Edina, amassing 146 points (55 goals, 91 assists) in 89 games and leading the Hornets to the 2019 Class 2A state championship.

Coach’s comment: “He’s just a hockey player. I love having guys like that around,’’ Motzko said. “He’s going to score a lot of points in his Gophers career. Like a lot of freshmen, his body’s got a catch up a bit.’’