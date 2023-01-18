Megan Nemec, a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year at Loyola Chicago in her second and third college seasons and a United Soccer Coaches' All-America in 2021, signed with the Gophers, the program announced on Monday.

Last season the forward was named a Ramblers team captain, started all 19 matches, led her team with four goals and had three assists.

Garlick, Ortega clear waivers

Kyle Garlick and Oliver Ortega cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Twins and will be non-roster invitees to major-league camp.

Garlick, an outfielder, accepted an assignment to St. Paul. He has played in 102 games for the Twins over the past two seasons, with 14 home runs. Garlick was DFA'd when the Twins signed Carlos Correa.

Ortega, a righthanded pitcher, was sent outright to the Saints. He had been claimed off waivers after Angels DFA'd him on Dec. 22.

U dance team wins two national titles

The University of Minnesota dance team national titles in Division IA jazz and pom on Saturday at the Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Association College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships held in Orlando, Fla. Ohio State was second in both competitions. A total of 98 teams competed.

The Gophers also placed in the top five in several other events. They were third in small coed Division IA cheer, fourth in in D-IA coed cheer game day, and fifth in D-IA mascot.

