The Twins have Thursday off while the White Sox play the Yankees in an Iowa cornfield,in a "Field of Dreams" game postponed from last summer.

The White Sox on Wednesday made a late pitching rotation change, moving scheduled starter and Cy Young contender Lance Lynn to Thursday's game in Dyersville, Iowa. That came after Thursday's scheduled starter, Carlos Rodon, was placed on the injured list because of left shoulder fatigue.

Righthander Reynaldo Lopez made his second start this season in Wednesday's game, both of them against the Twins. He pitched three scoreless innings and allowed one hit during a 1-0 loss at Target Field.

Twins manager and film critic Rocco Baldelli isn't bound Thursday for the 8,000-seat stadium built adjacent to the cornfield diamond featured in the 1989 motion picture "Field of Dreams."

But a life in baseball has taken him to Japan, Cuba and Cooperstown through the years.

"I do have an interest in participating in different things," Baldelli said. "Those are really great experiences. Ultimately, it's a very positive, fun deal and you have a good time with the people you're with, experiencing something new."

Baldelli said he'll probably watch some of the 6:15 p.m. game televised on Fox.

"I'm sure all of us in the game will be following it," Baldelli said.

Bullpen 'on fire'

The Twins' bullpen remade at and after the trade deadline didn't allow a hit Wednesday, with Caleb Thielbar, Juan Minaya and Alexander Colome combining for 3 2/3 innings pitched. Colome pitched the ninth inning and walked a batter.

In his past seven games, Colome has pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and no runs, striking out five and posting five saves after getting another on Wednesday.

"We've gone through a stretch here, the bullpen has been on fire in their own way," Baldelli said. "There's not a lot of room for error and they've gone out there very confidently and gotten the job done."

Donaldson all aboard

Baldelli said Josh Donaldson is on track to play third base Friday after he didn't play Wednesday afternoon, which isn't unusual. He was designated hitter on Tuesday.

"JD came out of the game feeling good, came in today feeling very good," Baldelli said.

Remembering 1991

The Twins' 30th anniversary weekend celebration of their 1991 World Series championship begins Friday with photo opportunities for fans and season-ticket holders. The team will be honored before Saturday's 6:10 p.m. game.

More than 25 players, coaches, management and staff will attend. Among the many reuniting: Tom Kelly, Jack Morris, Kent Hrbek, Chili Davis, Gene Larkin, Dan Gladden, Brian Harper, Scott Erickson, Kevin Tapani, Rick Aguilera and Carl Willis, as well as the 1991 World Series trophy.

One thumb up

Baldelli called himself a fan of baseball films. He mentioned "Sandlot" and "A League of Their Own" as well as "Field of Dreams." His favorite, though, is "Major League." He called it "a good film even beyond the baseball."

"I don't think you have to be a baseball fan to enjoy it," he said. "My friends in Durham (the North Carolina setting for 1988's 'Bull Durham') will probably be upset at me for that."

Kevin Costner starred in both 'Bull Durham' and 'Field of Dreams,' which Baldelli deemed "kind of heartfelt, too, in a lot of ways."

