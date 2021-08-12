Game recap

impact player

Jorge Polanco, Twins

The second baseman hit his team-leading 21st home run, for the game's only run, and also tripled.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Saves in his past seven games, all scoreless appearances, by Twins closer Alexander Colome.

5 Wins in the past seven games for the Twins against division leaders Houston and Chicago.

4 Strikeouts in four at-bats by Twins DH Brent Rooker, whose batting average fell to .157.

13 Victories by the White Sox against the Twins in their 19 meetings this season.

ON DECK

The Twins start a three-game series against Tampa Bay on Friday night at Target Field in the start of reunion weekend for the 1991 World Series champions.

Chris Miller