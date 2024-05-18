MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier had 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six steals, Kayla McBride added 19 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 102-93 in double overtime on Friday night.

Minnesota led 78-67 with 3:22 left in regulation before Seattle scored the next 11 points.

McBride missed two free throws with 24.1 seconds left in regulation and she fouled Jewell Loyd on a 3-point attempt at the other end. Loyd made all three free throws to tie it at 78-all. Courtney Williams missed a baseline jumper for Minnesota and Loyd was off on a jumper at the other end to send it to overtime.

Collier made the first of two free throws to tie it at 88-all with 2.7 seconds left in the first overtime. But she missed the second free throw and Seattle was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.

Collier and McBride each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to start the second overtime to put Minnesota ahead 94-88. Alanna Smith made Minnesota's 13th 3-pointer with 1:25 left to seal it.

The teams combined for 52 turnovers, 38 steals, and 54 free-throw attempts.

Smith finished with 16 points and six blocks and Williams added 10 points for Minnesota (2-0), which was coming off an 83-70 win at Seattle on Tuesday.

Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Seattle (0-2). Skylar Diggins-Smith added 22 points and Loyd finished with 20 before fouling out with 59.2 seconds left in the first overtime.

Ogwumike scored the opening points of the first overtime to give Seattle its first lead since it was 4-2.

Loyd struggled again from the field, combining to go 7 for 40 in two games.

___

