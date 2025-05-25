For George Floyd, a complicated life and consequential death

HOUSTON — Years before a bystander's video of George Floyd's last moments turned his name into a global cry for justice, Floyd trained a camera on himself.
''I just want to speak to you all real quick,'' Floyd says in one video, addressing the young men in his neighborhood who looked up to him. His 6-foot-7 frame crowds the picture.
''I've got my shortcomings and my flaws and I ain't better than nobody else,'' he says. ''But, man, the shootings that's going on, I don't care what ‘hood you're from, where you're at, man. I love you and God loves you. Put them guns down.''
___
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Associated Press initially published this profile of George Floyd on June 10, 2020. The fifth anniversary of George Floyd's murder is May 25, 2025.
___
At the time, Floyd was respected as a man who spoke from hard, but hardly extraordinary, experience. He had nothing remotely like the stature he has gained in death, embraced as a universal symbol of the need to overhaul policing and held up as a heroic everyman.
But the reality of his 46 years on Earth, including sharp edges and setbacks Floyd himself acknowledged, was both much fuller and more complicated.