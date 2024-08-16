For a more equal Minneapolis, move the Labor Standards Board forward

Minneapolis has had a long history of stepping up and stepping in to level the playing field for workers when the Legislature and Congress have been mired in inaction. Minneapolis was one of the first cities to protect workers from discriminatory treatment and was the third city in the country to prohibit employment discrimination based on sexual orientation in the 1970s. In 2005, Minneapolis joined a wave of cities in passing indoor smoking bans, protecting workers against secondhand smoke in the absence of state or federal action; the state of Minnesota later passed an indoor smoking ban.