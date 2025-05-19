For 1 sentinel, a final walk at Arlington's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

ARLINGTON, Va. — For the last two years, Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay has been dutifully guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
Rain or shine, snow or sleet, for 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Jay and the other guards on watch duty serve as both protectors and commemorators of a national tribute to America's unidentified and missing service members.
With Jay's final walk scheduled for June 2, this Memorial Day will hold special significance for him as the cemetery prepares for a string of events honoring those who paid the ultimate price for their country.
''It's meant a lot,'' Jay, 38, told The Associated Press. "I'm going to try to make sure it doesn't define me, but it was definitely a defining moment in my career.''
Jay, who is from Indianapolis, volunteered for the position after serving in the Tennessee-based 101st Airborne Division, which specializes in air assault operations and is known for its record in World War II. He trained for almost 18 months for the guard duty.
''The training is unlike anything I've ever done in my career so far," he said. ''It's more than the physical aspect of any other Army school you might think of."
The guards, also known as sentinels for their watchful duty, train even on their off-days, walking on the mat for two hours straight to build up muscular endurance.
But that isn't the only endurance required of the sentinels.