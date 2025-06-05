Review: Conductor Cristian Măcelaru leads Minnesota Orchestra in swinging ‘Blues Symphony’

There’s also some swinging in Jolivet’s 1954 Bassoon Concerto, and Xie took full advantage as he dashed and darted among the choppy rhythms of the strings. But most engaging was the slow center of the concerto, when Xie brought maximum lyricism to a lush dreamscape summoned up by the strings around him. It’s hard to imagine Măcelaru and Xie dreamed of it sounding any better back in the day.